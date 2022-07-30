FreeCurrencyRates.com

Spanish PM calls on workers to stop wearing ties to save energy

AMN / WEB DESK

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on workers in the public and private sectors to stop wearing ties, as an energy-saving measure in the heat. Mr Sanchez said, his government will adopt urgent energy-saving measures on Monday as European countries strive to become less dependent on Russian gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine. On Friday, temperatures reached 36 degree Celsius in Madrid and 39 degree Celsius in Seville. Over the past few weeks, Europe has experienced record-high temperatures.

At a news conference in Madrid, Prime Minister Sanchez said, not wearing ties will ensure people stay cooler and therefore lower energy costs because air conditioners will be used less often.

Spain is not the first to take this move. In 2011, Japan introduced its “Super Cool Biz” campaign, which encouraged office workers to wear cooler clothes in summer.

And during sweltering temperatures in the UK recently, politicians were told they could ditch their suit jackets while in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Sanchez’s government is working on an energy-saving decree, which is expected to be approved on Monday. It includes a move to encourage businesses to keep their doors closed where possible, to prevent air conditioning from escaping. A similar rule was introduced in France earlier this week.

