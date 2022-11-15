Spanish Film Director Carlos Saura to receives Satyajit Ray Lifetime Award at 53rd IFFI

AMN / WEB DESK

Spanish Film Director and writer Carlos Saura will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 at the upcoming 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India at Goa. The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan in New Delhi today.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference ahead of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, The Minister said, the international section is an important and focused area of this time, and more than 180 films have been selected to screen at the festival. The Minister informed that a children’s film package, suggested by UNICEF, has been introduced for the first time in IFFI, and which would include the screening of about seven films.

Mr L Murugan said, keeping in line with major international markets like Marche du Cannes, IFIF this year also introduced the first edition of Pavilions, which will house the film officers of state government, countries Industries players. He added that the 42 pavilions will be showcased and a window from 3 pm to 6 pm will be opened to the general public. He said the ’75 creative Minds of Tomorrow’ will be announced from the 19 states and the youngest one is 18 years old from the state of Haryana and Maharashtra.

Mr L Murugan added that a 53 hours challenge, a group competition will be conducted to produce a short film in 53 hours showcasing the idea of India@100. The Minister informed that as Manipuri Cinema is completing 50 years, a specially curated package of notable feature and non-feature films is to be screened under the Indian Panorama section.

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to be held between November 20 and 28. According to the official statement, The IFFI has also announced the line-up for its Indian Panorama segment in which several feature and non-feature films will be showcased.

This year ‘Hadinelentu’ and ‘The Show Must Go On’ are opening the festival in feature film and non-feature segments. The Indian Panorama segment of the festival is also set to showcase several feature and non-feature films at the festival. A package of 25 feature films and 20 nonfeature films have been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra said, the film Bazar of IFFI would be substantially changed as for the first time pavilion from several countries, states, and film organizations will be set up on a very beautiful promenade along the sea in Panjim, Goa. He said, entry to the Film Bazar and to these pavilions will be open at any time for IFFI delegates. Mr Chandra said, it will be open for the public from 3 pm to 6 pm on business days.