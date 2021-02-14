Spain’s Catalonia votes in election overshadowed by pandemic

AMN/ WEB DESK
Catalonia voted today in an election overshadowed by the pandemic and which Madrid hopes will unseat the region’s ruling separatists more than three years after a failed bid to break away from Spain.
The vote in the wealthy northeastern region could see a high level of abstentions as Spain battles a third wave of coronavirus infections.
Polls suggest turnout could be around just 60 percent, compared to roughly 80 percent during the last regional election in December 2017. Some 5.5 million people are eligible to vote.
Results are expected at around midnight.