Space sector witnessing massive increase in funding during last 8 years: Telangana Governor

AMN

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said space research should aim at improving living conditions of the poor in the country. Emphasizing on the need for intensified research in the space sector, the governor said it was important to explore the application of the research findings for the benefit of humanity.

Speaking at the seminar on the “Recent Trends in Space Sector: New India” organised by the Academy of Science, Technology, and Communication (ASTC) and the National Academy of the Science, India (NASI) in Hyderabad, she said the space sector has been witnessing massive increase in funding during the last eight years. The governor lauded the efforts of the space scientists towards making India self-reliant in the space sector and for taking up prestigious missions to launch a large number of satellites at one go.