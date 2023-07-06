इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 11:32:25      انڈین آواز
Space Economy Leaders Meeting under India’s G20 presidency begins in Bengaluru

As part of India’s G20 Presidency, the fourth edition of the Space Economy Leaders Meeting began in Bengaluru today. The two-day meeting will dwell upon the sharing of the space mission economy, responsibilities of space agencies, and alliance in space missions. 

The goal will be to improve the space economy share in the global economy in a responsible and sustainable manner. Round Table meetings for the Heads of Space Agencies, panel discussions, bilateral meetings, and a plenary session will be held today. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Chairman of ISRO Somnath S, IN-SPACe Chairman Dr. Pawan Goenka, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will be present during the inaugural event today. 

NITI Aayog Member Dr. V K Saraswat, Indian Space Association Chairman Jayant Patil, International Astronautical Federation President Clayton Mowry, Radio Communication Bureau Head Mario Manicewicz, and OECD Space Forum Head Claire Jolly will be speakers during the plenary. Cultural Programmes representing India’s culture and tradition are also organised for the foreign dignitaries. 

An exhibition showcasing India’s Space activities and the capabilities of space industries will be organised on this occasion. The delegates will also be taken on excursions and facility visits on the second day. The delegates will visit HAL to see works on alloy structures and tankages being built for the Satellite Launch vehicles and spacecraft. They will also visit private industries’ contributing to the Indian space programme

