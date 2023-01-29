SP appoints Shivpal Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya as General Secretaries

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced its 62-member National Executive with Shivpal Singh Yadav being given the post of General Secretary along with 13 others. The party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya, who is in the limelight for his demand to ban Ramcharitramanas, has also been appointed as a General Secretary.Mohammad Azam Khan has been retained as a national General Secretary.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav announced the committee here in which Prof Ram Gopal Yadav has been retained as the national Secretary General and Kironmay Nanda as national Vice President. Sudeep Ranjan Sen has been made the treasurer of the committee.

There are 19 Secretaries and 21 Executive Members including Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan, Abu Asim Azim, Dharmendra Yadav and Ujjawal Raman Singh. There are also four special invitees in the committee.