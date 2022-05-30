South-West monsoon arrives in Kerala

File Photo

AMN/ WEB DESK

The South-West monsoon has set in over Kerala today, three days ahead of normal date of onset.

The IMD had earlier forecast the South-West monsoon over the State on the 27th with an error margin of four days.

Normally the onset of monsoon will happen on the First of June in Kerala.

According to reports, several parts of Kerala have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in the past few days.

The pre-monsoon showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms have hit normal life in Kerala, besides causing widespread destructions to standing crops in recent months.