South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to visit Japan on March 16

WEB DESK

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Japan from the 16th of March to the 17th of March at Tokyo’s invitation, the first such visit in 12 years.

Yoon’s office said in a statement that Yoon will hold a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, calling it an important milestone in the improvement and development of relations between South Korea and Japan.

South Korea’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it would work with Japan to enhance security cooperation, including trilateral relations with the United States. The two countries also agreed this week to negotiate to end export curbs on key electronics components.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this month that cooperation with the United States and Japan has become more important than ever to overcome North Korea’s growing nuclear threats and other crises.

