South Korea: Wildfire in Gangneung destroyed homes, over 300 residents evacuated

AMN

Hundreds of South Koreans were forced to flee a wildfire fueled by strong winds that burned parts of an eastern coastal city Tuesday, destroying dozens of homes. According to the Gangwon Province Governor Kim Jin-tae and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, more than 700 firefighters and 300 vehicles were dispatched to fight the fire that started on a mountain in a central part of Gangneung.

At least 44 homes were destroyed and more than 300 residents evacuated to facilities that included an ice-skating arena and a middle school gym. According to the ministry, there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. It was not immediately clear how long it would take firefighters to bring flames under control as high winds made it difficult to deploy aircraft.

Governor Kim, during a televised briefing, said firefighters are establishing barriers while focusing on preventing the fire from spreading to more populated areas of Gangneung. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed officials to deploy all available equipment and personnel to swiftly extinguish the wildfire and evacuate residents to prevent the loss of life.