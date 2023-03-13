इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 09:23:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

South Korea & US kicks off their largest joint military exercises in 5 years

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

South Korea and the United States today kicked off their largest joint military exercises in five years. The US-South Korea exercises, called Freedom Shield, are scheduled to run for 11 days and will focus on the changing security environment. The drills between the two nations include a computer simulation and several combined field training exercises. South Korean officials said the field exercises would be scaled back to the size of the allies’ previous largest field training, which was held in 2018.

Meanwhile, North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday in an apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal. The U.S. and South Korea say the exercises are in self-defence and are necessary to counter the rising threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes, which are banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

عالمی اقتصادی بحران اور ہندوستانی معیشت

عندلیب اختر جنگ، خشک سالی اور کووِڈ نے ساری دنیا کو نہ صر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart