South Korea urges North to honour peace pacts as new weapons showcased

WEB DESK

A day after Pyongyang hosted a major rally to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling party and show off new weapons, Seoul has issued a statement reminding North Korea of agreements in place to prevent fighting.

South Korea’s presidential office said on Sunday that inter-Korean agreements to prevent armed clashes with North Korea must be respected.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un gave a speech on Saturday at the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Workers’ Party, calling for greater cooperation between the two countries once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

But he also took the opportunity to unveil a massive new strategic weapon, what observers believe is an intercontinental ballistics missile (ICBM).

Analysts concurred that it was the largest road-mobile, liquid-fueled missile anywhere in the world, and was highly likely to be designed to carry multiple warheads in independent re-entry vehicles (MIRVs).