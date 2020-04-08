South Korea to tighten border controls to slow down Coronavirus spread

WEB DESK

South Korea is planning to take further steps to tighten border controls to slow Coronavirus infections imported from abroad as outbreaks worsen in Europe and the United States.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during an anti-virus meeting today that Seoul will suspend visa-free entries and visa waivers with countries imposing entry bans on South Korean nationals and employ further restrictions to repel foreigners traveling on unnecessary and non-urgent purposes.

South Korea has been enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad since 1st of April. South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention today reported 53 new cases of the Corona virus and eight more deaths, bringing national totals to 10,384 infections and 200 fatalities.

At least 832 infections have been linked to passengers arriving from abroad, with most of the cases detected in the past three weeks in the densely populous Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live