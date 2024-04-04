South Korea to go for general election on April 10

Lee Jae-myung speaks on the campaign trail in Suyeong District, Busan, Thursday. Yonhap

AMN / WEB DESK

People of South Korea will vote in general elections on April 10.South Korea holds general elections every four years. Voters will cast their ballots next Wednesday.

With a week to go before South Korea’s general election, a major local news outlet suggests the main opposition Democratic Party is in the lead.

The vote is seen as a midterm assessment of the administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been in office for two years.

Leaders of different parties have been seen visiting electoral districts where the races are too close to call.

Ruling People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon addressed voters in the central city of Chungju on Wednesday.

Yonhap News Agency quoted him as saying the current situation is like walking on thin ice.

He added securing victory in closely fought regions will make the difference for the PPP.

Meanwhile, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung attended a ceremony marking the Jeju April 3 Uprising on the southern island in 1948, in which islanders were persecuted by conservatives at the time.

Following the event, he branded the ruling PPP as “descendants” of the incident.

A report by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday interviewed political experts and others. It reported that multiple experts put the Democratic Party in the lead over the PPP.

At the same time, some Democratic Party candidates are under media scrutiny.

One candidate has been accused of making discriminatory remarks about women, while another stands accused of illegally taking out massive loans.