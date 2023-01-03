South Korea and US planning joint exercises involving American nuclear assets

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korea and the United States are planning joint exercises involving American nuclear assets. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stated this in an interview with a national daily.

Mr Yoon’s statement about South Korea’s plan for joint nuclear exercises with the US comes amid North Korea’s attempt to intensify its missile testing programme and expand its nuclear arsenal.

South Korean President said, the joint exercises will aim to ensure more effective implementation of the US “extended deterrence” and improve the US military’s ability to deter a possible attack by North Korea or its sponsor China.

Mr Yoon said, nuclear weapons belong to America, but planning, information sharing, exercises, and training should be conducted collaboratively by South Korea and the United States.

Earlier, North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un stated that his country plans to develop new intercontinental ballistic missiles and expand its nuclear arsenal to counter the US.