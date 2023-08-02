Sourabh Raaj Jain’s never-seen-before avatar redefines the news media landscape

The news media landscape has been evolving constantly and has become increasingly evident. To further ensure an informative viewer experience, enhance credibility and audience trust, and promote a deeper understanding of complex issues, the new avatar of Sourabh Raaj Jain has now become the voice of the common man, thus reassuring a transformative impact.

In the recent past, citizens have witnessed the appearance of Sourabh Raaj Jain on the small screen and remember him for his impeccable act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. In his current avatar, his engagement will enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives. This approach will further allow viewers to have an in-depth understanding of the implications of news events and their relevance to their lives, encouraging greater civic awareness and engagement.

The viral teaser video released on social media, reveals four exclusive looks of Sourabh, thus allowing citizens witness a news show host who will be one among them, reassuring news is presented through an on-ground analytical lens. His new avatar in Zee News-DNA show will witness a revolutionised form of news presentation and will humanise stories in a way that traditional news anchors might find challenging. By adding a touch of compassion and sensitivity to their reporting, it will remind citizens that behind every headline are real people with real feelings and struggles.

Sourabh Raaj Jain added further, “I am blessed to be a host of this magnificent show and look forward to change the perception about the media, by ensuring impactful news narratives and being enabler of change at large.”

Till date, his informative explainer videos of Mahabharat trends across social media. Other notable television shows to his credit include Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes. Jain has participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 9 (2019) and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.