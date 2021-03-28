High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2021 02:52:16      انڈین آواز

Soorya, Navneeth win TVS Eurogrip MMSC Endurance race 2021

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Chennai

The Chennai-Puducherry combination of Soorya PM and Navneeth Kumar rode a smart, tactical race to annex the Overall title in the TVS Eurogrip MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race 2021 at the MMRT, here on Sunday. 

The pair also topped the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category while completing 55 laps over two hours.

Finishing second a minute in arrears were pole-sitters from Hyderabad Satyanarayana Raju and Sahil Shetty though they also completed 55 laps, while the team of Abhimanyu Gautam and Anand R was third with 54 laps.

Anfal A and Subramani Gandan, completing 52 laps, won in the Stock 165cc category, restricted to those under 15 years of age, while Lani Zena Fernandez and Arpitha Bhat emerged champions in the Girls (TVS Apache RTR 200), completing 48 laps.

Explaining their strategy, Soorya said: “I went out first and was very mindful of the flags and the slow traffic. The idea was to put in consistent laps. After my first stint, Navneeth put in some hot laps which also helped us to finish on top.”

A big disappointment was the retirement of experienced pair of Rajini Krishnan and Sarath Kumar who packed up after 39 laps. The pair led initially, but was docked a ride-through penalty after Rajini, going out first, rode for 46 minutes instead of permitted 45. It effectively ended their challenge.

The results (Provisional):

Overall and Pro-Stock 301-400cc: 1. Soorya PM / Navneeth Kumar (55 laps, 02hrs, 00:38.471secs); 2. Satyanarayana Raju / P Sahil (55L; 02:01:29.921); 3. Abhimanyu Gautam / Anand R (54L; 02:01:22.055).

Stock 165cc: 1. Anfal A / Subramani Gandan (52L; 02:02:05.716); 2. Mohan Babu / Udayi Prakash (52L; 02:02:18.551); 3. Jagadeesh N / Allwin Xavier (51L; 02:02:29.670).

Girls (TVS Apache RTR 200) : 1. Lani Zena Fernandez / Arpitha Bhat (48L; 02:01:11.352); 2. Rakshitha Dave / Baddam Dipika (47L; 02:00:44.209); 3. Nivetha Jessica / Lakaya Lee (47L; 02:01:20.940).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

Soorya, Navneeth win TVS Eurogrip MMSC Endurance race 2021

AMN / Chennai The Chennai-Puducherry combination of Soorya PM and Navneeth Kumar rode a smart, tactical rac ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz