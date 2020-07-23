Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2020 02:32:10      انڈین آواز

Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs

Actor and social worker Sonu Sood has launched an app to offer support to workers in finding right job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

Sood, who attracted limelight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has come out with a free of cost online platform called ‘Pravasi Rojgar’, which will provide all the necessary information and right linkages to find jobs.

Actor said while arranging travel for the migrants, their conversations would often revolve around how they were looking for the right work opportunity amid the pandemic.

“Lot of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country.

“Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that’re involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology start-ups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped,” Sood said in a statement.

The initiative will be supported by community outreach in the villages to find the right employment opportunities for migrant workers in different parts of the country.

According to the release, the online platform has over 500 reputed companies related to construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics sectors, offering job opportunities.

