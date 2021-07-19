Sonia rejigs parliamentary party groups, Adhir to stay as LS leader

AMN / New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has reconstituted parliamentary party groups. Adhir Ranjan retained as Lok Sabha leader, while Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor included in strategy group. Ambika Soni has replaced late Ahmed Patel in RS strategy group.

Sonia Gandhi, as Chairman of the Congress Parliamentary party, on July 15 issued a letter which said, “I have decided to reconstitute the following groups to facilitate and ensure effective functioning of our party in both houses of Parliament.”

In the Lok Sabha, the group has Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, K. Suresh, Manickam Tagore, Shashi Tharoor and Ravneet Bittu.

In the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, P. Chidambaram and K.C. Venugopal will lead the charge against the government.

The letter says they will meet regularly during the session and afterwards whenever required, and Kharge has been authorized to convene joint meetings.

The Congress has decided to raise issues of inflation, fuel price hike, Covid mismanagement, and the border issue with China in the upcoming Monsoon session.