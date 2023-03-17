इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 05:34:37      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sonia, Rahul join protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Congress Parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday joined a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament, along with several opposition parties.

Trinamool Congress, however, did not participate in the protest.

The protest began soon after both Houses were adjourned for the day in a standoff over Rahul Gandhi’s “democracy-under-attack” remarks in London.

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge sat on chairs as the MPs protested holding placards and chanting slogans pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Parliamentary proceedings have been washed out during the entire week since the budget session resumed on March 13, after a month-long break, owing to protests by both treasury benches and opposition members over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کے زلزہ زدہ علاقوں کا دورہ

افتخار گیلانی زلزلے کی تباہ کاری اور اس سے پیدا شدہ ہنگامی ...

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart