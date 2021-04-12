NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi suggesting ways to control COVID menace

AMN / WEB DESK
Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow an immediate emergency use authorization of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances. Gandhi added that vaccine distribution should be based on the prevalence and projection of infections in a state.

After taking stock of the ongoing COVID pandemic with Chief Ministers of states governed by the Congress, and ministers from alliance governments on 10 April, Mrs Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting three issues, on which, she felt, appropriate action was required.

Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi, requested an immediate emergency use authorization of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances.

‘Vaccines Are Our Foremost Hope’

Gandhi said that most of the states had been left with just enough vaccines to last them only three to five days. She added that though it was important to increase domestic production, it was equally crucial to approve other vaccines that have received the required clearances.

The letter stressed the need to make the vaccines available not on the basis of age but rather on the basis of exposure and need. Gandhi added that vaccine distribution should be based on the prevalence and projection of infections in a state.

Exempt Support Infrastructure From GST

The letter added that all equipment, instruments, medicines and support infrastructure required to deal with COVID should be exempted from GST. Drugs like Remdesivir and Dexamethazone, ventilators, oximeters and oxygen cylinders also presently attract GST.

‘Implement Guaranteed Income Scheme’

Gandhi asserted that as more restrictions are put in place, economic activity will take a hit and further affect the people, especially the poor and daily wage earners.

In view of this, Gandhi has asked Modi to implement the Minimum Monthly Guaranteed Income scheme by transferring Rs 6,000 to every eligible citizen’s account.

Gandhi also highlighted the need to pay attention to migrant labourers and ensure they have safe transportation and suitable means of rehabilitation.

India on Monday, 12 April, reported 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,35,27,717, as the death toll rose by 904 to 1,70,179. This was the highest one-day spike reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

