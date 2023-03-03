इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2023 02:40:41      انڈین آواز
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi Hospital Due To Fever, Condition Stable: Doctors

AMN / New Delhi

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to fever, doctors said on Friday. As per the health bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.

“Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable,” the bulletin added.

Chairman of Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, D S Rana said that Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu and his team, “on account of fever”.

