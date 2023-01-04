Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection

AMN

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi today admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital. Issuing a health bulletin giving update on her condition, the hospital said that she is currently under observation for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team. Mrs Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi to the hospital. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi was unwell since January 3 which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.