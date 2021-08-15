India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
Some Bangladeshis left homes to join Taliban: Dhaka Police Chief

NEWS DESK
Some Bangladeshis have left the country to join the Taliban in Afghanistan in the war. Taking stock of the security measures on the eve of the martyrdom day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam told media in Dhaka on Saturday that some Bangladeshis responded to the call of the Taliban to join them in their war in Afghanistan and left the country. He said that the hardline Islamist groups have been using the digital media to recruit people for their war in Afghanistan. The DMP Chief said that some of them may be trying to reach Afghanistan on foot.

He said Bangladesh police forces are keeping strict vigil so that no untoward incident happens on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. All intelligence agencies in Bangladesh are on alert and vulnerable areas have been kept under CCTV observation.

Earlier, on Thursday, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of DMP had arrested three members of the banned terrorist outfit Neo JMB which included its key bomb maker, said the police chief.

August 15 is observed as the national mourning day in Bangladesh as its founder president and father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with his entire family on this day in 1971.

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Harrapan City in Gujarat 'Dholavira' inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

