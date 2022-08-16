Sole purpose of education cannot be to get a job, says Lok Sabha Speaker

Convocation Ceremony of Central University of Rajasthan\

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that the sole purpose of education could not be to get a job or a placement. Birla said that education is that which builds character, expands intellect and makes us self-reliant.

We should always try to innovate, to do something new in our life”stressed Birla.

Addressing distinguished persons, teachers and students at the Convocation Ceremony of Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer Birla said that youth has been behind all the major changes that have taken place in the world.

Observing that Youth played the biggest role in the freedom struggle of our country, Birla said that the biggest asset of any country is the youth of that country because they have within them the potential and energy of positive change. Birla also said that the youth in India today are at the forefront of economic transformation. The number of unicorns in the country and the number of start-ups is increasing rapidly in the world because today’s youth is innovative and skilled entrepreneurs. Birla stressed that today’s youth is not job seeker but job giver.

Referring to India’s growing stature among the comity of nations, Birla observed that when we have all the resources available and we have the will power, what we need to do is do is to work to accelerate the pace of change, make the best use of the resources and get maximum results so that development reaches the last person in the row. He felt that in order to make our country developed, it is necessary that every individual, every youth make maximum contribution and make maximum efforts. When we complete hundred years of independence, we should be the strongest nation, Birla emphasized. To achieve this national goal, youth should contribute and perform their duties, said Birla.

Birla appealed to the youth to actively participate in the political processes of the country. Responsibility of the youth does not end with casting vote, but they should keep an eye on the proceedings of the House and the work of the representatives. The youth of India have a larger role to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly for effective and productive dialogue, Birla emphasized.