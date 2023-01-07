FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2023 01:02:51      انڈین آواز

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners

Image

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has said that Digital technologies have enabled the Government to reach the remotest part of the country at the click of a button. She said, India’s story of digital transformation is a story of innovation, implication, and inclusion.

President Murmu said this while addressing the gathering after giving away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners in New Delhi. She expressed confidence that India is setting the right example of ensuring the inclusion of vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.

The President said, social justice should be the prime objective of Digital innovation.

“I am confident that India is setting the right example of ensuring the inclusion of vulnerable and marginalised sections of society, strengthening economic, social, and cultural rights in our journey towards Digital Antyodaya” said adding that India will develop into a knowledge economy only when the digital divide is substantially bridged through use of technology.

Digital India Awards aims to inspire and motivate not only government entities but also start-ups and grassroots-level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision.

The government has envisioned the Digital India Programme to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Digital India Awards are instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India, which provides single-window access to information and services being offered by government entities at all levels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart