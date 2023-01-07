Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has said that Digital technologies have enabled the Government to reach the remotest part of the country at the click of a button. She said, India’s story of digital transformation is a story of innovation, implication, and inclusion.

President Murmu said this while addressing the gathering after giving away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners in New Delhi. She expressed confidence that India is setting the right example of ensuring the inclusion of vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.

The President said, social justice should be the prime objective of Digital innovation.

“I am confident that India is setting the right example of ensuring the inclusion of vulnerable and marginalised sections of society, strengthening economic, social, and cultural rights in our journey towards Digital Antyodaya” said adding that India will develop into a knowledge economy only when the digital divide is substantially bridged through use of technology.

Digital India Awards aims to inspire and motivate not only government entities but also start-ups and grassroots-level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision.

The government has envisioned the Digital India Programme to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Digital India Awards are instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India, which provides single-window access to information and services being offered by government entities at all levels.