इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2023 07:51:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sneha  returns 68 to take  2-shot lead in 5th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Gurugram, 9 March  Sneha Singh returned  4-under 68 to open up a two-shot lead at the end of the first day of the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club here on Thrusday. 

The Hyderabad golfer who has won more times on the Tour as an amateur than as a pro, had five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys.

Rhea Jha and Gaurika Bishnoi, both of whom eagled the Par-5 11th hole, were tied in second place with cards of 2-under 70 each. Jasmine Shekar, who has time and again shown her talent, had two bogeys and two birdies for an even par 72 and was in fourth place, while Agrima Manral and Khushi Khanijau were tied for fifth place with rounds of 73.

Tvesa Malik, playing her first competitive round in a long time, shot 74 that included a double bogey and four straight bogeys in a space of six holes. She also had five birdies. Tvesa was lying seventh.

Sneha had her first birdie on the second and added an eagle on the Par-5 fifth but dropped back-to-back bogeys on sixth and seventh. Birdies on eighth and ninth meant she was still 3-under for the front nine. On the back nine, she birdied the 12th and the 14th but dropped a shot on the Par-5 18th, a hole that was birdied by most of the leading players.

Rhea was 3-over for the front nine, but her back nine was stunning with four birdies, an eagle and one bogey. Gaurika had five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys and a double bogey.

Oviya Reddi (75) was eighth, while six players, Shagun Narain, Riya Yadav, Neha Tripathi and Saaniya Sharma alongside two amateurs, Anvvi Dahhiya and Keerthana Rajeev, were tied at ninth place with 76 each.


HSB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی وزیر تجارت، جینا ریمنڈو 10-7 مارچ کے درمیان نئی دہلی کا دورہ کریں گی

AMN کامرس اور صنعت، امور صارفین، خوراک اور عوامی تقسیم اور ٹ ...

ہندوستان کے پاس ایک جدید اور اسمارٹ بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام ہوگا

حکومت نے ٹاسک فورس کی رپورٹ تسلیم کرلی اے ایم این ہندوس ...

’’ہندوستان کو عالمی معیشت کا روشن مقام کہا جا رہا ہے‘‘: وزیر اعظم مودی

وزیر اعظم نے ‘ترقی کے مواقع پیدا کرنے کے لیے مالیاتی خدمات ک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart