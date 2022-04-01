FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2022 08:30:24      انڈین آواز

Smirti Irani advocates for mental health facilities to be given to children participating in TV shows

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Women and Child Development Minister Smirti Irani today advocated for mental health facilities to be given to children participating in television shows. Replying to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha, Ms Irani suggested that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should reach out to the industry at large, to ensure that the industry and especially production houses that engage with children, can equally benefit from the services of NIMHANS.

In reply to another question, the Minister said, as per the National Family Health Survey, the percentage of malnourished and severely malnourished children under five years of age is 19.3 percent and 7.7 percent respectively. She said, government has given utmost priority to bridge the gender gap in the country.

Ms Irani said, the government has approved Mission Poshan 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcomes with focus on developing practices that nurture health and wellness.

The Minister informed the house that Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana aims to provide maternity benefit to pregnant and lactating mothers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Dodge Kemmer’s brilliant last round 66 gives him a three-shot win at Gurugram Challenge 

Harpal Singh Bedi Nuh, Haryana,  1 April: American Dodge Kemmer fired a brilliant last round of s ...

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on promotion of sports in the country

AMN The Lok Sabha has taken up the discussion on the need to promote sports in India and the steps taken by ...

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart