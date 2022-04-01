Smirti Irani advocates for mental health facilities to be given to children participating in TV shows

AMN

Women and Child Development Minister Smirti Irani today advocated for mental health facilities to be given to children participating in television shows. Replying to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha, Ms Irani suggested that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should reach out to the industry at large, to ensure that the industry and especially production houses that engage with children, can equally benefit from the services of NIMHANS.

In reply to another question, the Minister said, as per the National Family Health Survey, the percentage of malnourished and severely malnourished children under five years of age is 19.3 percent and 7.7 percent respectively. She said, government has given utmost priority to bridge the gender gap in the country.

Ms Irani said, the government has approved Mission Poshan 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcomes with focus on developing practices that nurture health and wellness.

The Minister informed the house that Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana aims to provide maternity benefit to pregnant and lactating mothers.