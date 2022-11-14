Slovenia elects first female President, Natasa Pirc Musar

WEB DESK

In Slovenia, Natasa Pirc Musar has been elected the country’s first female President after beating her conservative rival in the second round of elections on Sunday, November 13.

Slovenia’s Election Commission said, Ms. Pirc Musar won almost 54 per cent of the vote, ahead of Mr. Logar who got just over 46 per cent vote. Turnout among the population of around two million was 49.9 per cent.

Ms. Natasa Pirc Musar is a journalist and lawyer who ran as an independent with the backing of Slovenia’s center-left government. She defeated Anze Logar the former Foreign Minister and a veteran of conservative politics.