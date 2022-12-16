Slovakia’s coalition government collapses after losing no-confidence vote in Parliament

AMN/ WEB DESK

The coalition government in Slovakia has collapsed after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament called by the opposition following months of political crisis.

78 of parliament’s 150 MPs voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. The minority government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger was formed from a coalition of three parties in the Central European country.

President Zuzana Caputova will have to appoint a new Prime Minister. Several opposition and coalition parties have however indicated they would prefer an early election. A two-thirds parliamentary majority would be needed to hold such an election.