10 Apr 2022

Six workers trapped in under construction bridge collapse incident in Leh

AMN/ WEB DESK

About six workers trapped in an under construction bridge collapse incident in Leh. The mishap took place this evening when gusty winds swept Ladakh region.

Arrangements for Bridge construction near Diskit village in Nubra sub-division, could not withstand the strong gusty winds. A section of under construction Shatse Takna bridge collapsed due to the strong winds.  

One labour working on the bridge site has been rescued and is under medical attention. His condition is said to be stable. However, it is feared that another five to six persons are stuck under the fallen bridge. The administration is making efforts to rescue them at the earliest.

The rescue operations are being supervised by Nubra Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mr. Lakshya Singhal at the accident site. Operational support has been mobilised from the local 102 Brigade of the Indian Army, project Vijayak of BRO and the Air Force Station Leh.

Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, is monitoring the rescue operations closely and coordinating with all the agencies involved. Indian Air Force has been roped in for mobilising air evacuation of the rescued to Leh. The Director Health Services, Ladakh, has mobilised ambulances and other medical facilities on the spot.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, RK Mathur is closely monitoring the situation.

He has ordered an inquiry into the incident. LG Mathur has assured every assistance to the affected persons in the accident, especially the labour working on the bridge construction.

