Six people killed, 81 injured in terror blast in Istanbul, Turkey; suspect detained

WEB DESK

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said that the suspect who planted the bomb that caused the explosion in Istanbul yesterday, November 13, has been detained.

Mr. Soylu also said that according to initial assessments it was conducted by a terror group.

Four females, including a nine-year-old girl, and two men, were killed in the blast.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 39 out of 81 people who were wounded during the terror attack were discharged from the hospital. According to media reports, The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the explosion.