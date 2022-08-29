FreeCurrencyRates.com

6 killed, 34 others injured in road accident in Uttarakhand

At least Six people killed and 34 others have been injured in a road accident in Udham Singh Nagar District of Uttarakhand.

The injured are being treated at the district hospital. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the loss of life in a road accident.

Dhami directed to provide ex-gratia of 2 lakhs rupees to next of kin of dead, 50,000 rupees to seriously injured while 25,000 rupees to moderately injured and free treatment to all the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, CM Dhami visited a hospital in Haldwani to meet the victims of a road accident.

