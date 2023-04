AMN

Six people were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Bani Sangam in Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi Mela Celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village of Udhampur district.

Police and other rescue teams have reached the site and a rescue operation is underway. SDM Chenani, Parveez Niak said that the number of injured may go up to 20-25. Details are awaited.