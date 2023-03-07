Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Thirteen photographers including senior photojournalist Sipra Das have been conferred with National Photography Awards in various categories at a function in New Delhi. Ms Sipra Das got Lifetime Achievement Award

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan today gave away the awards in presence of Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra. Photojournalist Sipra Das has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Six photographers each were conferred in the category of Award for Professional Photographers and Award for Amateur Photographers.

Addressing the gathering after giving away the awards, Minister of State Dr L Murugan said that India is rising under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is fastest growing major economy in the world.

He added that G20 meetings are being held under India’s presidency across the country and its rich cultural heritage is reaching the world. Dr Murugan said, the country’s brilliant photographers can play an important role in taking this heritage to the world.

Congratulating the awardees, Dr Murugan said that they have done justice to the theme of the award competition – Cultural Heritage of India and Life and Water. He said, photographers are artists and excellent storytellers as their single picture can sensitize thousand of people towards and important cause.

The Photo Division confers these Awards every year to promote various facets of the country such as art, culture, development, heritage, history, life, people, society, and tradition through the medium of photography and to encourage professional and amateur photographers across the country.

On the occasion while complimenting the awardees, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra suggested to the Photo Division to have some more awards on government’s flagship scheme like Drinking water scheme where photographers can display their skill.

Winners of the 8th National Photography Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ms Sipra Das

Professional Photographer of the Year Award

Shri Sasi Kumar Ramachandran

Special Mention Awards in the Professional category

Shri Dipjyoti Banik

Shri Manish Kumar Chauhan

Shri R S Gopakumar

Shri Sudipto Das

Shri Umesh Harishchandra Nikam

Amateur Photographer of the Year Award

Shri Arun Saha

Special Mention Awards in the Amateur category

Shri C S Sreeranj

Dr Mohit Wadhawan

Shri Ravishankar S L

Shri Subhadip Bose

Shri Tharun Adurugatla

Members of the Jury for 8th National Photography Awards