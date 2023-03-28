Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reaches in Guangzhou for a six-day official visit to China

WEB DESK

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has landed in Guangzhou for a six-day official visit to China. He is accompanied by a delegation of about 50 officials. During his visit, Lee will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, new Premier Li Qiang and other high-level Communist Party officials.

It is Lee’s first visit to China since Covid-19 broke out, though he met Xi in November last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Singapore and China are friendly neighbours and important cooperation partners, adding that Beijing hoped to strengthen bilateral ties during Lee’s visit.

The Singaporean leader will travel to the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan as well as Beijing. In Hainan, he will attend and deliver a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.