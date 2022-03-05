FreeCurrencyRates.com

Singapore to impose sanctions against Russia according to media reports

AMN/ WEB DESK

Singapore has said that it will impose sanctions against Russia in opposition to Russian Special Military Operations in Ukraine. According to media reports, Singapore will impose export controls and targeted financial limits on certain Russian banks, place restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions and ban financial institutions from providing services that could aid Russia’s central bank.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament that Singapore intended to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia.

