Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 May 2021 02:39:00      انڈین آواز

Singapore returning to lockdown-like conditions as COVID cases rise

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK


Singapore is returning to the lockdown-like conditions, banning dining-in and limiting gatherings to two people, as a rising number of untraceable virus infections pressures one of the most successful places in the world at COVID containment.

Country’s Health Ministry in a statement said, for four weeks, from 16th May to 13th June, gathering sizes as well as household visitors will be cut to a maximum of two people from five people now, working from home will be the default, and food places can only do takeaways and deliveries.

The Singapore dollar extended its decline after the announcement of the new rules.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 71 in the past week from 48 in the week before. The number of unlinked infections — the most concerning to officials has risen to 15 in the past week from 7 in the week before.

A long-gestating air travel bubble with Hong Kong, set to start 26th of this month, is now unlikely to go ahead on schedule. Singapore was also scheduled to host the Shangri-La Dialogue early next month and the Davos-based World Economic Forum in August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz