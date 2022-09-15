FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2022 01:10:30      انڈین آواز

Simon Katich named head coach, Hashim Amla batting coach as MI Cape Town announces coaching team 

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi, 15th September  MI Cape Town  on Thursday named  Simon Katich and Hashim Amla  head coach and Batting coach respectively as the franchise  announced its coaching team ahead of the inaugural SA20 player auction scheduled on 19th September in Cape Town. 

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich comes with extended experience on the field and is recognized for his straightforward and intelligent approach to the game. Hashim, known for his consistency holds the record for the fastest ever 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, and 6000 ODI runs.

Joining them are former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as fielding coach along with former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson as the team General Manager.  Both of them are steeped in the MI ethos. While Pamment is the present Mumbai Indians fielding coach a role he will continue with, Peterson has played for Mumbai Indians in the past. 

Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Akash. M. Ambani said, “I’m happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket loving country the values and ethos MI stands for.”   

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart.” was the reaction of  Simon Katich .  

 Expressing happiness at being appointed batting coach Hashim Amla said, “I’m thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it’s going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent. 

Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger.”

MI Cape Town has already announced the signing of 5 players ahead of the inaugural edition – Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Cup; Bengaluru FC in final as Hyderabad undone by own goal

Harpal  Singh Bedi  An own goal at the half-hour mark by defender Odei Onaindia Zabala, enabled B ...

Football: Heirok  School, Manipur beat Jharkhand’s Barway School to win 61st Subroto Cup U-14 title

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 15 September : Heirok Higher Secondary, Imphal, overpowered spirited Barw ...

Simon Katich named head coach, Hashim Amla batting coach as MI Cape Town announces coaching team 

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15th September  MI Cape Town  on Thursday named  Sim ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart