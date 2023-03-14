इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2023 09:57:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Silence period for election of Vice President of Nepal to commence from Tuesday midnight

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The silence period for the election of the Vice President of Nepal will be commencing from midnight today.

According to the Election Commission of Nepal, the election silence commences 48 hours before the day of voting and it will remain in effect until the closure of the polling centre.

No election-related publicity and promotional activities are allowed to be held during the election silence or pre-election silence. The voting for the election of the Vice President is scheduled to take place on March 17.

The election silence period aims to ensure the election be held in a free, fair, transparent and safe manner.

 Astalaxmi Shakya (Bohara), Pramila Kumari Yadav, Mamata Jha and Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav filed their nominations for the Vice-President’s election and Pramila Kumari withdrew her candidacy, announcing that her support will be for Ram Sahay Prasad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart