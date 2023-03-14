Silence period for election of Vice President of Nepal to commence from Tuesday midnight

AMN/ WEB DESK

The silence period for the election of the Vice President of Nepal will be commencing from midnight today.

According to the Election Commission of Nepal, the election silence commences 48 hours before the day of voting and it will remain in effect until the closure of the polling centre.



No election-related publicity and promotional activities are allowed to be held during the election silence or pre-election silence. The voting for the election of the Vice President is scheduled to take place on March 17.



The election silence period aims to ensure the election be held in a free, fair, transparent and safe manner.

Astalaxmi Shakya (Bohara), Pramila Kumari Yadav, Mamata Jha and Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav filed their nominations for the Vice-President’s election and Pramila Kumari withdrew her candidacy, announcing that her support will be for Ram Sahay Prasad.