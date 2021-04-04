FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sikkim Municipal Election result announced

AMN

The results of all the 40 seats of the Sikkim Municipal election were declared on saturday. The counting of votes was held amidst tight security. Of the total 51 total seats, election was held for 40 seats as eleven candidates were elected uncontested.

The results of 40 wards for municipal elections, 2021 were declared in four districts today. An interesting feature of the local body election this time was an equal 20 numbers of candidate each of male and female who have won the polls.

It is for the first time in Sikkim that a non-party-based election was held after the state legislative assembly ed a new section 14A in Sikkim Municipality Act, 2007, which doesn’t allow any support to candidates from any party, directly or indirectly.

