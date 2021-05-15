Sikkim govt announces complete lockdown from 17th to 24th May

AMN

Sikkim government today announced a complete lockdown in the state from 5 am on 17th May to 5 am on 24th May. The decision was taken after the state reported a continued COVID-19 case positivity rate of more than 20 per cent over the last few weeks.

Sikkim has recorded 2,903 new cases and 51 deaths in the last 14 days. Restrictions on inter and intra state movement including curfew after 5 pm were already in place since 6th May and are effective till 16th May.

During the complete lockdown during 17th to 24th May in Sikkim, only medicine shops will be allowed to open, while milk vending will be allowed during 7 am to 11 am. All state government offices, shops, private commercial establishments, institutions, gymnasiums, markets and factories except those engaged in the production of medicines, medical equipment, oxygen and allied sectors will be closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will continue during this period. All activities, congregations and movement of vehicles will be prohibited, exempting those for essential goods, medical shops, milk vending, essential services and officials with valid deployment letters or ID cards. There will be exemption for movement for emergency services and COVID-19 testing and vaccination or medical emergency.