Sikkim CM hosts farewell programme & dinner for outgoing governor Ganga Prasad

AMN

Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang hosted a farewell programme and dinner for outgoing governor Ganga Prasad at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok yesterday evening.

Sikkim chief secretary VB Pathak recalled Mr Prasad’s term as the governor and said that his contribution to the state has been noteworthy. The chief secretary highlighted initiatives taken for public welfare during Mr Prasad’s tenure. He informed that Mr Prasad visited remote panchayat units of Sikkim and has been a pioneer in facilitating their conversion into modern villages with all amenities. Mr Pathak also highlighted the introduction of smart classes in educational institutions; and the governor’s provision of financial assistance for school restoration and upgradation, old-age homes and NGOs, and for setting up libraries.

Mr Pathak applauded Mr Prasad’s efforts to initiate saffron cultivation in Sikkim.

The Chief Secretary also credited the outgoing governor for installation of statues of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Raj Bhawan premises and opening the Raj Bhawan for general public to promote tourism in Sikkim.

Mr Prasad was also appreciated for discharging his constitutional duties and encouraging democratic traditions during his tenure as the governor of Sikkim.

Separately, in a social media post, chief minister PS Tamang said that Mr Prasad has been a great source of guidance for the state government and his concern for the welfare of Sikkimese people and development of the state will always be cherished.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the new governor of Sikkim.