Sidhu tweets picture of his father with Pandit Nehru to answer detractors terming him ‘an outsider’

The newly appointed chief of Punjab Congress shared an old picture of his late father with Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru from his family archive to reiterate that they were “traditional congressmen”. This way also seemed to address his detractors, who are terming him as “an outsider”.

He wrote: “To share prosperity, privilege & freedom not just among a few but among all, My father a Congress worker left a royal household & joined freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by King’s Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC & Advocate General.”

He wrote: “Today, to work further for the same dream & strengthen the invincible fort of

@INCIndia, Punjab. I am grateful to Hon’ble Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji, Shri

@RahulGandhi Ji & Smt @priyankagandhi Ji for bestowing their faith in me & giving me this pivotal responsibility.

Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of #JittegaPunjab as a humble Congress worker to Give Power of the People Back to the People through the #PunjabModel & High Command’s 18 Point Agenda … My Journey has just begun !!”