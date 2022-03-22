FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2022 11:19:44      انڈین آواز

Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday took potshots at Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on the party’s selection of the five Rajya Sabha nominees from Punjab.

New batteries for the Delhi remote control , it’s blinking ….. Harbhajan is an exception , the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab ! @ArvindKejriwal

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 22, 2022
In a tweet, Sidhu questions the AAP choices barring cricketer Harbhajam Singh. He says, “New batteries for the Delhi remote control , it’s blinking….. Harbhajan is an exception , the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab ! @ArvindKejriwal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

Mandeep Singh’s goal helps India record  dramatic 4-3 win over Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar , 20 March : Amid nerve wrecking tension and high drama  Mandeep Si ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart