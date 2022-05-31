FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 May 2022 08:31:37      انڈین آواز

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police detain 6 suspects from Uttarakhand

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun’s Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, reports ANI quoting STF sources.

According to the sources, Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.
All six detained persons are being questioned by Punjab Police.

Confirming the same, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that he has been told by the Uttarakhand STF that some of the detained people have been taken by the Punjab Police for questioning.

Six persons were travelling to Punjab from Hemkund Sahib Yatra in a vehicle which was intercepted by Uttarakhand STF and local police following a tip-off.

According to the information, the person who helped the main accused in providing a vehicle and shelter has also been detained.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer’s murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder with an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new international sports complex in Ahmedabad

AMN Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah laid a foundation stone for the new international sports ...

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart