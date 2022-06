AMN

The Punjab Police have arrested Manpreet Singh from Dehradun in Uttrakhand in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He was arrested in a joint operation with the Special Task Force of Uttrakhand Police. He was produced in the Mansa court yesterday.

The court sent him to police custody for five days. Confirming the arrest Mansa Inspector-General P K Yadav claimed that the arrested suspect Manpreet Singh has played a key role in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala