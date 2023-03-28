इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 11:29:45      انڈین آواز
Sidharth Rawat enters pre-quarterfinals  of Mysuru Open 

Harpal Singh Bedi
Mysuru, 28 March : Sidharth Rawat outclassed Dali Blanch of USA 6-3, 6-2 to storm into the  pre-quarterfinals of the Cycle Pure Agarbathi Mysuru Open 2023 at the Mysore Tennis Club here on Tuesday.

7th seed Rawat,  was clinical in his execution and used his serve to telling effect. He  had a stunning 100 percent success rate on his first serve while he collected 95 percent of points on his second serve as well en route to a facile win.

Three other Indians too entered the Round of 16 and they were: Ishaque Eqbal who beat R Suraj Prabodh 7-6 (4), 6-0, Faisal Qamar who got the better of Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-1 and Karan Singh, who tamed Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazhakistan 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

The USD 25,000 event is being hosted by the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

Indian players made their mark in style in the doubles Round of 16 as well. Leading the charge for the hosts were the top seeded pair of B Rithvik Choudary and Niki Poonacha. They had little trouble in warding off compatriots SD Prajwal Dev and G Sai Karteek Reddy 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7 after a gruelling match of 1 hour and 58 minutes to enter the quarter-finals.

Fourth seeded pair of Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar too registered an easy win over fellow Indian duo of Tushar Madan and Lohithaksha Bathrinath 6-2, 6-3.

Results: Doubles (R16)
Nitin Kumar Sinha / Florent Bax beat Digvijay Pratap Singh / Jagmeet Singh 6-3, 6-2; (4) Parikshit Somani / Manish Suresh Kumar beat Tushar Madan / Lohithaksha Bathrinath 6-2, 6-3 ; (1) B Rithvik Choudary / Niki Poonacha / SD Prajwal Dev / G Sai Karteek Reddy 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7; Ellis Blake / Oriov Vladylav beat R Suraj Prabodh / Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-2; F Qamar / F Quamar beat Chandril Sood / Lakshit Sood 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; Mukund Sasikumar / Vishnu Vardhan beat Casey Francis Alcantra / Pruchya Isaro 6-3, 6-2

