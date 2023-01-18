Shubman Gill becomes the youngest ever to score 1,000 ODI runs

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chasing a target of 350 runs, New Zealand were 24 runs for no loss in 4 overs against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad when reports last came in.



Earlier opting to bat first, India made 349 for the loss of eight wickets.

Shubman Gill becomes the youngest ever to score an ODI double-century. He made 208 off 149 deliveries. The 23-year-old became the fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to score double hundreds for India in One-dayers. Gill also became the fastest Indian to record 1000 ODI runs during the game. While Captain Rohit Sharma made 34, Suryakumar Yadav scored 31.