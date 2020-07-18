Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction

AMN

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has finalized the schedule for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ or place worship of the construction area will be done either on 3rd or 5th of August.

Trust has decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this occasion and the final date will be announced as per the confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office. The decision was taken in a meeting of trust members in Ayodhya this afternoon.

Due to Corona pandemic and the changing scenario in the country after tensions at borders, trust decided that the date of Bhoomi Poojan will be finalized after confirmation of the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the PM’s Visit.

Member of the trust Kameshwar Chaupal said that PM has agreed to come to Ayodhya and now the construction work will start on the date which will be decided by the PMO that is either on 3rd or 5th August.

He said that there is a slight change in the design of Grand Ram temple and now there will be five domes instead of two. The hight of the Temple will also be increased to 161 feet.

Talking to the media after meeting, Secretary of the trust Champat Rai said that it will take almost three to three and half years to complete the construction of the Ram temple.