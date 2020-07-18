India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction
Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic
High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2020 12:50:19      انڈین آواز

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has finalized the schedule for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ or place worship of the construction area will be done either on 3rd or 5th of August.

Trust has decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this occasion and the final date will be announced as per the confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office. The decision was taken in a meeting of trust members in Ayodhya this afternoon.

Due to Corona pandemic and the changing scenario in the country after tensions at borders, trust decided that the date of Bhoomi Poojan will be finalized after confirmation of the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the PM’s Visit.

Member of the trust Kameshwar Chaupal said that PM has agreed to come to Ayodhya and now the construction work will start on the date which will be decided by the PMO that is either on 3rd or 5th August.

He said that there is a slight change in the design of Grand Ram temple and now there will be five domes instead of two. The hight of the Temple will also be increased to 161 feet.

Talking to the media after meeting, Secretary of the trust Champat Rai said that it will take almost three to three and half years to complete the construction of the Ram temple.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!