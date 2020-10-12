Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to enhance limit of pilgrims

AMN / WEB DESK

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to enhance the limit of pilgrims from 5,000 to 7,000 per day from 15th of October.

Chief Executive Officer of Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar, while reviewing the yatra arrangements for Navratras commencing from 17th October, said that the earlier limit of 5,000 pilgrims per day is being enhanced to 7,000 pilgrims per day, irrespective of any limit for the pilgrims from within or outside the UT.

The registration of pilgrims will continue to be through online mode only to avoid any assembly of persons at the Yatra Registration Counters. However, as per the past practice, the work of floral decoration of Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, which is done on the occasion of holy Navratras twice in a year has already started and will be completed well before the commencement of Shardiya Navtratas.

Likewise, the illumination of Bhawan area with attractive and colorful lights is also going on speedily. Moreover, Shat Chandi Maha Yagya will be organized at the Holy Cave Shrine during Navratras. The Maha Yagya being performed for peace, prosperity and health of humanity will conclude with Purna Ahuti on the occasion of Mahanavami.

The CEO said that in view of increasing number of pilgrims expected to visit the Shrine during Navratras, the services of Ponies, Pithoos and Palkis will be allowed to operate on the track between Katra and Bhawan from 15th in a regulated manner by following all norms and guidelines to ensure the safety and health of the pilgrims in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

