Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to enhance limit of pilgrims

AMN / WEB DESK

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to enhance the limit of pilgrims from 5,000 to 7,000 per day from 15th of October.

Chief Executive Officer of Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar, while reviewing the yatra arrangements for Navratras commencing from 17th October, said that the earlier limit of 5,000 pilgrims per day is being enhanced to 7,000 pilgrims per day, irrespective of any limit for the pilgrims from within or outside the UT.

The registration of pilgrims will continue to be through online mode only to avoid any assembly of persons at the Yatra Registration Counters. However, as per the past practice, the work of floral decoration of Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, which is done on the occasion of holy Navratras twice in a year has already started and will be completed well before the commencement of Shardiya Navtratas.

Likewise, the illumination of Bhawan area with attractive and colorful lights is also going on speedily. Moreover, Shat Chandi Maha Yagya will be organized at the Holy Cave Shrine during Navratras. The Maha Yagya being performed for peace, prosperity and health of humanity will conclude with Purna Ahuti on the occasion of Mahanavami.

The CEO said that in view of increasing number of pilgrims expected to visit the Shrine during Navratras, the services of Ponies, Pithoos and Palkis will be allowed to operate on the track between Katra and Bhawan from 15th in a regulated manner by following all norms and guidelines to ensure the safety and health of the pilgrims in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.